“Oh no, I won’t forgive you this. Mom that’s bad “. Viola Marchesini Technical Institute of Rovigo. The teacher, in the lectern, is explaining when a bullet shot from a compressed air pistol hits her head. A shot fired by a first grade student, with the scene promptly picked up by a cell phone. The audio makes the most of the gravity of the situation, with the laughter of all the students, while the teacher rubs her head and tries to understand who she was. The video stops before her but it seems that the teacher has been hit two more times, always between head and face. The fact dates back to mid-October but has only emerged in recent days because of the video, which has already made the rounds of many students’ cell phones.

“It is a compressed air shotgun” confirmed Isabella Sgarbi, head teacher of the Viola Marchesini institute. “We did our investigation and we went back to the authors, who are four: the guy who shot the shot, the one who took the video, the owner of the gun and another accomplice.” It had all been prepared at the table. The quartet had divided the tasks. There were those who had operated the mobile phone camera from the right angle, while the shooter was aiming from the back of the classroom. Unaware of everything, in the chair, this 61-year-old teacher with a long experience behind her.

“The sanctions were imposed on Monday: suspension of 5 days with compulsory attendance for 4 boys: the young man who shot, the author of the video, the owner of the gun and a fourth accomplice. It is irresponsible behavior, also due to the ridicule of the teacher, who reserves the right to take action ”, the principal continues. “The fact was also reported to the Police Headquarters and a one-day training session on civic education and an interview with a psychologist is now scheduled for the whole class”.

What struck the school board, which was met urgently, was that similar behavior was practiced by teenagers who have only been in school for four weeks. “Nobody would like to face such cases but it has happened and now it is important to make children understand the negative value of such behavior. We should also address the issue of the use of technologies ”.

The teacher hit in the head by plastic pellets is convalescing at home, deeply shaken by the incident. “This places a reflection for us adults on the education imparted to young people. As a school we will try to fill this gap, which obviously exists ”.

