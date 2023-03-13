Home News Student strike in La Italia due to lack of teachers
Student strike in La Italia due to lack of teachers

Student strike in La Italia due to lack of teachers

The students of the Normal Superior La “Inmaculada” of La Italia, municipality of San José del Palmar,

The facilities were seized and personnel are not allowed to enter the institution.

The leaders of the peaceful protest stated that this situation will continue indefinitely until the Secretary of Education of Chocó appoints teachers of English and social sciences.

The rector Luis Adán Úsuga Posso sent a note to this effect to Pedro Fidel Hurtado Orejuela, Chocó Departmental Education Secretary, and added that “the teaching staff assigned to the main headquarters are present in the institution, carrying out activities of their own functions and in compliance with the working day”.

The lack of teaching staff for the main headquarters of this educational institution has been reported since the previous year and for which the municipal ombudsman of San José del Palmar filed several protection actions for the benefit of the students.

