Student tents increase against high rents in Milan – Lombardy

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 06 – The number of student tents protesting against high rents in Milan is increasing: the young people of the Lombardy Left Union have in fact decided to take part in the protest of the Polytechnic student Ilaria Lamera who decided to sleep for a few nights in the square in front of the university and then to camp with her.



“As the Unione Giovani di Sinistra today we wanted to participate in the assembly of students and workers who support Ilaria Lamera, who courageously decided to put the housing crisis back at the center of the Milanese political debate, living for a week in a tent in front of the Milan Polytechnic We have not only brought our solidarity – explained the Milanese contact person Laura Grechi – but we have decided to join her in the protest: we have pitched the tents and tonight we will sleep with her in Piazza Leonardo da Vinci”.



“Living in the province – he continued – is not enough to stem the crisis: inefficient public transport which badly connects the center with the province is another difficulty that is added”. (HANDLE).

