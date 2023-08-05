Student took bronze at the “Dance Worldcup” 2023 | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell Sport

Successful “partner university of top-class sport”: Lisa Schaefer from Chemnitz University of Technology was successful at the “Dance World Cup” in Portugal

The student Lisa Schaefer won the bronze medal at the “Dance Worldcup” 2023 in Portugal with her dance performance. Photo: Lisa Schaefer (private)

Lisa Schaefer is a competitive athlete and is studying to become a primary school teacher at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC). In terms of sport, the year 2023 has been extremely successful for the dancer so far. With an outstanding performance in the solo disciplines “Contemporary”, “Lyrical” and “Showdance” she qualified in spring 2023 as a German participant for the “Dance Worldcup” (DWC) 2023 in Braga (Portugal). The DWC is the largest “all-genre dance competition” in the world. For Schaefer it was the first participation ever.

In Braga, Lisa Schaefer secured the bronze medal with her third solo “Unhappy Ending” in the “Senior Solo Showdance” discipline. She was already able to score in the previous two rounds. With her first solo (“Senior Solo Contemporary”) she initially achieved 13th place out of 53 soloists and reached the “Top 6” with her second solo (“Senior Solo Lyrical”). She was one of the six excellent dancers who were called up at the award ceremony.

“Apart from the fact that these placements were much better than I could have ever imagined, the show solo was my big highlight. We could hardly believe it and it became a little dream for me to take home a medal at the World Cup,” says Schaefer.

For the dance-loving student, the journey is not over yet – because of her outstanding performance, the organizers of the DWC invited her to workshops in Manchester.

Background: TUC is a “partner university of elite sport”

Combining study and sport is a challenge for many athletes at the highest level. With the “Partner University of Top Sports” initiative, the TUC, in cooperation with the Olympic base in Chemnitz/Dresden and the General German University Sports Association (adh), offers top athletes many opportunities to shape their academic and sporting careers in harmony – for example through a flexible structure of the timetable, individually coordinated submission and examination dates as well as the introduction of vacation semesters as “championship semesters”.

