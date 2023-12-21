Students are suing the government because their exam ends 90 seconds early and are asking for 14,000 euros each

Archiefbeeld. — © Getty Images

In South Korea, a group of students are suing the government because a university entrance exam ended a minute and a half early. They demand 20 million won (just over 14,000 euros) per person.

According to the British broadcaster BBC, things went wrong during the so-called Suneung, an important exam that students have to take before they can start higher studies. A good result is not only crucial for securing a place at the best universities, but is also considered essential for obtaining a high social status, a lucrative career and even a good marriage partner.

The teenagers are subjected to various tests for a whole day, but in the Korean subject this was ended 90 seconds too early. Several students still protested, but they had to give up their exams. The error was admitted before the start of the next test. Apparently the person responsible for ringing the bell had misread the time. It was then decided that the students would be given one and a half minutes to complete questions that had not yet been completed. Previously answered questions were no longer allowed to be edited.

However, according to the students’ lawyer, this had consequences for the tests that followed. This meant that his clients were also unable to take those exams properly. They were so upset that they could no longer concentrate properly on the other tests, their counselor argues. He also criticizes the fact that the school has not yet apologized. Two years ago, students in South Korea received 7 million won (almost 5,000 euros) after the exam was picked up two minutes early in a similar incident.