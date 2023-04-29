Home » STUDENTS BEAT THEMSELVES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE STREET « cde News
CIUDAD DEL ESTE – Two teenagers from the Nuevo Horizonte school at km 10 Acaray in Ciudad del Este apparently went to blows when they were leaving. It happened yesterday under the watchful eye of his classmates and students from other courses, in addition, the scene was filmed and viralized.

According to the images, one of the girls challenges the other, then receives a slap in the face and they immediately hit each other. Their companions got in the way and they had to let go of each other, but everything was filmed.

It is not known what the reason for the fight was, the certain and concrete thing is that everything happened right in front of the institution, whose directors must investigate the case, sanction the protagonists and try to prevent similar events from happening again.

The acts of violence among adolescents in educational institutions are worrisome, although this time it did not happen to adults, events to be regretted may occur. Parents and school authorities should pay attention to these situations and act accordingly.

