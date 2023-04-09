The Ministry of Sports and Recreation, through the project called ‘Active Youth’, summoned and organized 81 young people from five educational institutions in the south of Pereira, so that, with the realization of a treat, they cleaned, painted and beautified this sports scene.

The decoration and cleaning actions were carried out at the beginning of last week. Students from institutions such as: Alfonso Jaramillo, Hans Drews Arango, Colegio Cooperativo, Carlos Eduardo Vasco Uribe and the San Joaquín school, which provide Social Service, joined efforts, friendship and smiles at the end of the day, when they saw that the result was good. , not only for his community but also for all of Pereira.

The meeting was led by the professional Yamid Giraldo, who motivated the students to understand the message of a sense of belonging with the care of the environment and by Cristina Cano, coordinator of the Active Youth project of the Department of Sports and Recreation of Pereira, who stated: “We are in this day encouraging environmental awareness through garbage collection and guiding students for better waste management, also favoring the beautification of the space through the painting of trees that surround the stage ”.

What they seek through these community social work is to generate interest and concern in young people to take care of these spaces and to strengthen their leadership skills, teamwork and empathy with the development of this process that is in the framework general of the project and that through these tasks they are aware that they should always take care of, beautify and take advantage of the scenarios in a more productive way.

Laura Grisales, a student from the Alfonso Jaramillo School, said that “All these activities are very important, since all of us young people who are providing social service come and learn something new, like taking care of nature, the parks, about ecology. In addition, it is something very fun to share with students from other schools and classmates. I started a month ago, I’ve been in Via Activa and here in San Joaquín”.