The Official Educational Institutions of Cali; IEO, Álvaro Echeverry Perea, La Esperanza and José María Cabal, received equipment and teaching material for the biology, physics and chemistry laboratories; endowment that will impact the learning processes of thousands of students in commune 18 of Cali.

These resources are part of the furniture acquired by the District Education Secretariat, the result of the 4000 million pesos directed from participatory budget resources that made it possible to execute 33 endowment projects for 62 public educational centers, budget corresponding to the 2020-2021 and 2022 periods. .

Jackeline Galeano, office manager of commune 18, pointed out the positive impact for the thousands of young people in high school: “with the Planning Committee, the Community Action Board, JAC, and Education, we are delivering equipment

too advanced for students to benefit from.”

Endowments:

1. Wave buckets.

2. Electrical equipment.

3. Calorimetry.

4. Optometry.

5. Acoustics and force table

All these items are part of the materials that these three IEOs located on the southern slope of Cali have from now on.

