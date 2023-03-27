Home News Students from commune 18 in Cali will have new endowments
News

Students from commune 18 in Cali will have new endowments

by admin
Students from commune 18 in Cali will have new endowments

The Official Educational Institutions of Cali; IEO, Álvaro Echeverry Perea, La Esperanza and José María Cabal, received equipment and teaching material for the biology, physics and chemistry laboratories; endowment that will impact the learning processes of thousands of students in commune 18 of Cali.

These resources are part of the furniture acquired by the District Education Secretariat, the result of the 4000 million pesos directed from participatory budget resources that made it possible to execute 33 endowment projects for 62 public educational centers, budget corresponding to the 2020-2021 and 2022 periods. .

Jackeline Galeano, office manager of commune 18, pointed out the positive impact for the thousands of young people in high school: “with the Planning Committee, the Community Action Board, JAC, and Education, we are delivering equipment
too advanced for students to benefit from.”

Endowments:

1. Wave buckets.

2. Electrical equipment.

3. Calorimetry.

4. Optometry.

5. Acoustics and force table

All these items are part of the materials that these three IEOs located on the southern slope of Cali have from now on.

Comments

See also  Beijing issued a Blizzard blue warning in the early morning of the 14th, the snowfall gradually weakened and ended – yqqlm

You may also like

Geochang-Hapcheon introduces public transportation wide-area transfer discount system...

Ryan Castro made those attending the Estéreo Picnic...

Four typical mistakes make germination difficult

Hríb, Mojžis: Why inflation is ruining our lives...

‘Chico Tomy’ escaped from La Permanente de Valledupar

Copyright notice: makes sense or is it a...

Calzona was out of reality or played it...

Greiz: Exhibition presents English art treasures by Joshua...

From the city of love to the city...

What is exhibitionism to you?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy