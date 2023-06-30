Students from rural and mountainous areas are denied university scholarships

​Electronic Science – Samir Zaradi

Parliamentarian Al-Hussein Ait Olhyan, a member of the Istiqlal team in the House of Representatives, said last Monday that there are more than 300 students from the poor and vulnerable groups from mountainous and rural areas who find themselves deprived of benefiting from university scholarships.

It was noted during an additional comment that the failure of these students to obtain a scholarship hinders their continuation of their university studies in Marrakech and Agadir, in light of the fragile social and economic situation of their families, which makes it difficult for them to keep up with their children and cover the exorbitant costs of rent and the high prices today.

To demand in conclusion and the urgency of working on the generalization of university scholarships in the province of Chichaoua to enable students to pursue their studies in the best conditions.

For his part, Mr. Abdel Latif Mirawi stated that the number of grants is determined annually by a joint decision of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation within the limits of the financial appropriations allocated to them in the Finance Law for each year.

During the academic season 2022-2023, the Ministry made great efforts to increase the number of beneficiaries of higher education scholarships, which is expected to reach 421 thousand, an increase of 20 thousand additional scholarships compared to the last season.

Where the coverage rate this year reached 76 percent (as a national average), while this rate did not exceed 73 percent during the past four years, noting that the southern provinces and the province of Jerada, Figuig, Tangier and Zagora are fully covered.