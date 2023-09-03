Students from Saltos del Guairá successfully participated in the Mathematics Olympiad

The students from the department of Canindeyú excelled in the mathematics contest.

SALTOS DEL GUAIRÁ.- (Cristhian Godoy- Special). Students from the Salto del Guairá National School, from the department of Canindeyú, participated today, Saturday (02), with great success in the mathematics competition, in the Departmental Round of the Youth Mathematics Olympiad, an event organized by the Multidisciplinary Organization to Support Teachers and Students (OMAPA) and the students of said educational institution demonstrated talent and effort.

“We are very proud of the performance of our students and how they represented our institution. We know that studying mathematics is not easy, but they did it with dedication and passion. Now we hope they can go to the next round and continue to shine. Congratulations to all the participants”, the school directors revealed.

