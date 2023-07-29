students, neighborhoods, costs, pros and cons — idealista/news

Urbino is a city that will surprise you. Not only for its beauty, being a precious example of Renaissance architecture, but also for the life quality that offers. The city is also famous for its universitywhich attracts students from all over the world. Living in Urbino it means immersing yourself in a unique atmosphere, made up of art, culture and traditions. Here is all the information you need to understand if Urbino is the right city for you.

Living in Urbino as a student: what to know

The life of a student in Urbino it is an experience that goes beyond simple university attendance. The city offers a welcoming and stimulating environment, ideal for those who want to immerse themselves in study and culture.

The University of Urbino it is a very ancient institution that dates back to the 16th century and, therefore, fully integrated into the urban fabric. Also many locations and faculties are of recent constructionsignificantly increasing the quality of teaching.

According to the opinions of former students, Urbino offers a perfect college life, as it is possible to study without distractions, but at the same time there is no shortage of parties and clubs in which to relax after a day spent among courses and books. It is no coincidence that it is also a very popular destination for l’Ersamus.

If you’re thinking about moving, first of all, it’s important find the right accommodation. Urbino offers various options, from university residences to apartments for rent. The choice will depend on your needs and the available budget. Remember that the demand for student accommodation is high, so it is advisable to start your search early.

The second aspect to consider is the transport. Urbino is a hilly city and can be challenging to explore on foot. Fortunately, the city has an efficient public transport service. Also, many areas are pedestrianwhich makes the city a peaceful and pleasant place to live.

Where to live in Urbino: all the best neighbourhoods

In Urbino there are several neighborhoods in which to decide to settle. The historic center stands out above all, in a higher position than the rest of the city, but also other districts such as Trasanni or Sasso.

Old Town

Il Old Town it develops around Palazzo Ducale. Here are several university locations, but also bookstores and libraries. Living here means being able to move mostly on foot and easily reach the university.

To get an idea of ​​the price of rentals and houses for sale, you can consult the following links:

past years

past years is a fraction that is located east of the historic center, and is connected by a public bus. Here it is possible to find more choice and, perhaps, save a little on rent or purchase.

To get an idea of ​​the price of rentals and houses for sale, you can consult the following links:

Sasso

Finally the area of Via Sasso it is close to the centre, but still slightly cheaper. Equipped with all services such as supermarkets and shopshosts some universities.

To get an idea of ​​the price of rentals and houses for sale, you can consult the following links:

If, on the other hand, you are looking for temporary accommodation, you could also consult the following link:

How much does it cost to live in Urbino

Analyze the cost of living it is crucial when considering moving to a new city. Urbino, despite being a university city, has relatively low living costs, especially when compared with those of large Italian cities.

Il cost of accommodation varies according to the area and the type of dwelling. In principle, a single room outside the historic center could cost approx 200 eurowhile – moving to a studio apartment in the center – the expense could increase up to 500/600 euro.

Furthermore, Urbino offers a variety of options when it comes to food and entertainment. The numerous restaurants, pizzerias and bars allow you to choose from a wide range of prices, without sacrificing quality. Also consider that, if you are a student, you could take advantage of the Universtity canteen at an affordable price, cutting costs.

As for i transport, Urbino is a city on a human scale. Most of the distances can be covered on foot or by bicycle, thus reducing transport costs. Furthermore, the city offers an efficient public transport service, with buses connecting the various areas of Urbino and the neighboring towns. An hourly ticket, in fact, costs approx 1,35 euro.

Comparison prices: Urbino, Fano or Pesaro

The price of each house varies according to the neighborhood and the type chosen. In June 2023 the average selling price in Urbino was 1520 euro/m2. To understand how much does it cost to live in Pesaro you can consult the following links:

Living in Urbino or Fano

Given the frequent connections between the two cities and their ideal relationship, many wonder what the difference is with Fano. You can observe the numbers and trends by clicking here:

Living in Urbino or Pesaro

As a point of reference, one could take the other provincial capital, that is Pesaro. You can observe the numbers and trends by clicking here:

​​​​​​​Living in Urbino: pros and cons

There are many i advantages to live in Urbino. Many underline the welcoming and cordial atmosphere of the center of the Marche region. The city, with its small size and close-knit community, makes it easy to make new friends and feel right at home. Social life in Urbino it is very lively, thanks also to the presence of numerous students.

Then consider that living here means being in contact with a beauty preserved over the centuries. With its well-preserved historic centre, its cobbled streets and its Renaissance buildings, Urbino is a place that enchants and amazes. Many also appreciate the life qualityemphasizing the tranquility, the safety and the cleanliness of the city.

Of course living here might have some too disadvantages. Some report a strong one competition on rented accommodation, especially at the beginning of the semester. In any case, the balance is largely positive, making Urbino an ideal city to live in at any time.

Why is Urbino famous?

Urbino is not known only for the university. Indeed, the city is a treasure trove of Renaissance architecture and artwork.

Il Ducal Palace, for example, is one of the most important examples of Renaissance architecture in Italy. Not only historical monuments, Urbino also offers a vibrant cultural scene with numerous events throughout the year. The Urbino Urban Theater Festival and the Duke’s Day are just two of the many celebrations that enliven the city. For lovers of nature, the surrounding hills offer splendid walks and breathtaking views. You can explore the trails on foot or by bike, enjoying the tranquility and beauty of the landscape. And finally, why not taste the local cuisine in one of the many cozy restaurants in the city? From the traditional Marche cuisine to the innovative creations of the young chefs, there is something for every taste.

