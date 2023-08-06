Students of the Kogui ethnic group lived an unforgettable visit to the Megalibrary

The Megalibrary invites all communities, including indigenous ethnic groups, to come and enjoy all the services.

The Megalibrary “500 Years”, as part of his Commitment to strengthening reading in communitieshad the honor of receiving students of La Revolt schoolwho enjoyed a guided tour in the within the schedule of activities offered by this epicenter of culture in Santa Marta.

The “500 Years” Megalibrary is proud to open its doors to diverse communities and, on this occasion, the turn was for the students of the IED La Revuelta and, in particular, for the children of the Kogui ethnic group. The guided tour allowed them to immerse themselves in the wonderful world of reading, access a wide selection of books and resources, and experience first-hand the cultural richness found within its facilities.

Débora and Karys, two girls who belong to the Kogui ethnic group, they were part of this journey, they participated in various activities designed to foster a love of reading and an understanding of the importance it has in personal and academic development. The interaction with the different spaces and services offered by the Megalibrary, such as workshops, reading areas and digital resourcesleft a significant mark on each student, reaffirming the relevance of these spaces cultural in the intellectual and cultural growth of the community.

The “500 years” Megalibrary, is a work of Governments of Change promoted by today’s Governor Carlos Caicedo, with the aim of offering spaces that facilitate access to sources of knowledgeand that encourage reading as a powerful tool that can open doors and transform lives.

“We sang, we read, I found many books, I had a lot of fun, I love to play and sing,” said Devora, a girl from the Kogui ethnic group who was part of the “500 years” guided tour of the Megalibrary.

“Thank you for this space that helps us to learn and read more. I want to thank the mayor for giving us this space,” he mentioned. Warrior, prima de Débora and that he also enjoyed all the services offered by the “500 Years” Megalibrary.

With this initiative, Mayor Virna Johnson ensures that samariums have the necessary tools to go one step ahead towards the construction of a more egalitarian future, where all ethnic groups have the opportunity to participate actively in cultural and educational spaces. The District celebrates cultural diversity and is committed to continue working to create welcoming and accessible spaces for all.

The Megalibrary extends the invitation to all communities, including indigenous ethnic groups, to come closer and enjoy all the services. Culture and knowledge are the heritage of all, and it is the objective of the government to promote the active participation of each individual in the construction of a more educated and inclusive society.

