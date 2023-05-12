Students with Icetex credits will have interest benefits

Provisions continue in the direction of the Icetex so that better conditions are provided to people who have a student loan with the entity, this as announced to lower interest rates for those who have debts in the entity.

Faced with this, he director of Icetex, Mauricio Toro, announced the provisions that are presented in the National Development Plan (PND) in view of the proposals that are in educational fields for the coming years.

Toro pointed out that four important sections would be maintained in different aspects such as the so-called ‘Income contingent payment’ which will be included in the PND, this would be applied to new loans for students who might not capitalize interest while they are advancing their studies.

Among the characteristics that are maintained is that a co-signer will not be required for people who have a contingent payment on income. In addition, the student fee will not exceed 20% of their income.

Other conditions that will be taken into account is that the debtor begins to pay the debt as soon as he gets a job, in the event that he is left without a livelihood, the accumulation of interest and the payment of the debt will be suspended.

Debtors will have to pay the credit when it exceeds two minimum income wages, also as soon as the debtor gets a job, the employer will have to withhold 20% of the salary for the payment of the credit.

Other of the sections that are contemplated in the PND is a rescue plan with which it is intended to help students who have unpayable debts, this in order that they can catch up.

On the other hand, students with academic excellence will also have advantages by being distinguished with their payments. Another of the provisions presented is related to the compensation of the CPI that will be given in principle to 90,000 young people.