The news was disclosed by the president of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, who was in a meeting in Bogotá with the ANI.

In a meeting with officials from the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), which was attended by the executive president of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya, the information on the Pasto-Popayán dual carriageway project was reviewed, whose Definitive studies and design would be ready by the end of March.

According to the Payanese executive, once these studies are ready, between April and May the economic aspect would be defined.

With the technical information provided by the ANI, which is expected to be ready in the expected times, the Presidency of the Republic and the Ministry of Transportation would start working directly, in order to establish the mechanism with which the construction of this priority road will be advanced. .

As a consequence of the clogging of the Pan-American highway, at the height of the municipality of Rosas, due to the landslide that affected several villages from which their residents had to emigrate, President Petro, on a visit to the emergency zone, promised to build the project of the dual carriageway Popayán-Pasto, with the variant acaricide for more than 40 years, such as Timbío-El Estanquillo. Said project has an extension of 270 kilometers, to which the president referred.

For her part, the president of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, who has been following up on said project and will continue to do so to achieve the materialization of this road corridor, which is not only essential for the two departments, as was evidenced with the Rosas tragedy, but for the entire country and trade with Ecuador and Peru.