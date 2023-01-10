Listen to the audio version of the article

A region that boasts leading figures in the audiovisual sector (from Mario Fiore to Mimmo Calopresti), schools dedicated to training, exhibitions and festivals of international appeal and sets in incomparable natural environments.

This is where the support that the Calabria Film Commission wanted to provide to the entire film chain comes in with a tender, presented in September at the Venice Film Festival, worth over 7.3 million for local, national and international productions. The imminent construction of the Lamezia Terme Studios, near the airport, completes the picture. Work will start in February: an 11 million project, which will be completed in 14 months, with the aim of attracting the big majors.

Fifty productions financed with the tender: films and fiction with contributions between 300 thousand and 500 thousand euros, more than 20 those financed with amounts between 190 thousand and 250 thousand euros, and finally documentaries and short films for which aid of up to 50 thousand euros has been allocated.

«In some cases these are international productions – explains Anton Giulio Grande, renowned stylist and president of the Calabria Film Commission – and in any case high-level projects that will allow us to show the most unprecedented aspects of our region, beyond the usual clichés. The landscape, the history, the philosophy, our extraordinary archaeological and museum heritage». The intent is precisely to convey a new image of the region through cinema: «Alessandro Preziosi is the producer and director of a film on Cesare Pavese’s exile in Brancaleone – he continues – where the house that hosted him has remained exactly as he he left her. Giulio Base will shoot “The version of Judas”, a sort of reinterpretation of “The Gospel according to Matthew” by Pierpaolo Pasolini, while two productions, one directed by director Mimmo Calopresti, the other by Oberon Production, directed by Bille August, will celebrate the life of Gianni Versace».

The growth of the audiovisual sector in Calabria can be a driving force for development. The director of the foundation Luciano Vigna is convinced of this: «We will evaluate the impact of film productions on the territories. We will entrust a survey to a specialized company to consider the repercussions on the economy and tourism». In the meantime, with two million euros, the Film Commission is launching a training school dedicated to cinema workers. «We will leave soon – concludes Vigna – in order to be ready when the Studios are completed».