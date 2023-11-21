Study 100 | Continuously improve the country’s cultural soft power and Chinese cultural influence-Jiujiang News Network

The Qixia District Cultural Center in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, recently held an event focused on cultural self-confidence and the importance of promoting traditional Chinese culture. The Deputy Director of the center, Wu Yan, emphasized the significance of culture as the soul of a country and a nation.

During the event, participants discussed the importance of adhering to the fundamental system of Marxism’s guiding position in the ideological field. They also highlighted the need to persist in serving the people and serving socialism, allowing a hundred flowers to blossom, and promoting creative transformation and innovative development.

The event also featured quotes from General Secretary Xi Jinping, who emphasized the necessity of strengthening self-confidence in the path, theory, and system of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Jinping stated that cultural self-confidence is a fundamental force in the development of a country and a nation.

As part of the learning insights from the event, grassroots cultural workers were urged to embrace their unshirkable responsibility to inherit the essence of traditional Chinese culture. They were encouraged to deepen their understanding of the laws of cultural construction and effectively inherit and develop China’s excellent traditional culture.

The event aimed to enhance the cultural soft power of the country and strengthen the influence of Chinese culture. Participants were urged to carry forward revolutionary culture and meet the people’s growing spiritual and cultural needs.

The discussions and insights from the event are expected to have a lasting impact on the promotion and preservation of traditional Chinese culture in the Qixia District and beyond.