□Jiangmen Daily reporter Lin Lijun

Using overseas Chinese as a bridge, build dreams together. The 4th Plenary Session of the 14th Municipal Party Committee pointed out that we should give full play to the advantages of overseas Chinese resources and create an important intersection of domestic and international dual cycles. Make every effort to do a good job in the article of “overseas Chinese” in the new era, extensively gather the hearts and minds of overseas Chinese, strive to build an economic and cultural cooperation platform for Hong Kong and Macao compatriots and overseas Chinese in the world, and promote the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and accelerate the construction of new development The pattern contributes to Jiangmen’s strength. Everyone expressed that they would thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Municipal Party Committee, optimize and upgrade the “Hong Kong and Macau Integration” and “Overseas Chinese Capital Empowerment” projects with the drive and tenacity to grasp the traces of the iron and step on the stone to leave a mark, and strive to promote the development of Chinese overseas Chinese. All high-quality development.

Optimizing and upgrading the “Hong Kong and Macau integration” project

The report of the plenary meeting proposed to optimize and enhance the “Hong Kong and Macau integration” project. Keep in mind the original intention of serving Hong Kong and Macao, fully implement the “Outline of the Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, cooperate with Hong Kong and Macao to build the Daguang Bay Economic Zone, and expand in finance, tourism, cultural creativity, e-commerce, marine economy, vocational education, life and health and other fields cooperate.

“Optimizing and upgrading the ‘Hong Kong-Macao Integration’ project requires us to hold on to the ‘outline’ of the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.” Hu Qibo, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Municipal Development and Reform Bureau, and Director of the Municipal Greater Bay Area Office, believes that in terms of transportation interconnection, promote The construction of the entire line of the Zhuhai-Zhaozhou high-speed railway has started, and the construction of the Guangzhou-Foshan Jiangzhu intercity and the Taishan general airport will be started within this year. The construction of the south extension of the Shenjiang high-speed railway will be planned, and the site selection research for the Jiangmen branch airport and the new general airport will be carried out. On the basis of accelerating the planning and construction of major development platforms, plan and build the Yinhu Bay Deep River Economic Cooperation Zone and the Guanghai Bay Hong Kong-Macao Science and Education Industry New City, and promote the construction of a new national platform for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao cooperation in the Daguang Bay Economic Zone. Through the implementation of the “Bay Area Connect” project, we will further promote the pilot reform of provincial-level reforms to facilitate investment by overseas Chinese and continue to optimize the reform of the business environment.

“We will strengthen communication with Hong Kong and Macao functional departments, official and semi-official organizations, and various forces in the society, so that they can understand the situation of the South Group in Jiangmen’s large-scale industrial agglomeration area, and hope to connect with more Hong Kong and Macao capital, think tanks, and other forces.” Municipal Party Committee Taiwan Li Xinli, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said that in the future, we will focus on how to build a bridgehead for the southern group to connect with Hong Kong and Macao, deepen the integration of Hong Kong and Macao science and technology industries, strengthen the interconnection of Hong Kong and Macao infrastructure, and promote the integration of Hong Kong and Macao’s people’s livelihood. The breadth and depth of cooperation with Hong Kong and Macau have achieved tangible results in promoting the “Hong Kong and Macau Integration” project.

The report of the plenary meeting stated that we will make every effort to build an innovation platform for attracting investment, intelligence, entrepreneurship and innovation for Hong Kong and Macao residents and overseas Chinese in the world. Liang Minning, vice president of Macau Jiangmen Youth Association and head of Baiyao Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd., is particularly looking forward to this. In recent years, Liang Minning has provided cultural and creative services for local tourist attractions, museums and enterprises in Jiangmen with the concept of “deeply cultivating humanities and meticulously working for the future”. After listening to the report of the plenary session, she is full of confidence in devoting herself to the development of cultural undertakings in the Greater Bay Area, and feels that the future is extremely bright. “I will give full play to my own advantages, unite the strength of young people, and give full play to the role of the cultural bridge between Macao and Jiangmen, the ‘two gates’, so as to contribute to the prosperity and development of the cultural industry in the Greater Bay Area and the better development of Chinese culture to the world.” Liang Minning express.

“Next, we will intensify the construction of ‘Liaison Wuyihai (Overseas) Service Workstation’, implement the Hong Kong and Macau Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Program and the Hong Kong and Macau University Graduates Drainage Action, and encourage Hong Kong and Macau talents to innovate and start businesses in Jiangmen.” Deputy Director of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee , Director of the Municipal Civil Servant Bureau, and Director of the Municipal Talent Work Bureau Chen Zhimei said.

Optimizing and upgrading the “Overseas Chinese Capital Empowerment” project

As the overseas Chinese capital of China, generations of overseas Chinese from Wuyi dared to venture and try, opened up a new world in a foreign country, and cultivated new advantages of today’s overseas Chinese capital. The report of the plenary session proposed to optimize and upgrade the “Empowerment of Overseas Chinese Capital” project. Give full play to the unique advantages of “two Jiangmen” at home and abroad, enhance the four major functions of China‘s Overseas Chinese Capital, and embody the role of Overseas Chinese Capital in connecting and serving more than 60 million overseas Chinese in the world.

Regarding how to write a good article about “overseas Chinese” in Jiangmen, Han Zhiyong, executive deputy director of the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee, believes that four “degrees” must be grasped. One is to expand the breadth of cultural exchanges, build the Chinese Overseas Chinese Capital Museum into a common spiritual home, write 83 kinds of collective letters such as “China Overseas Chinese Capital”, and organize overseas Chinese media to taste Jiangmen; the other is to increase the enthusiasm for economic and trade cooperation and dig deep Make good use of innovation and entrepreneurship platforms such as large-scale industrial agglomerations and “Overseas Chinese Dream Garden” to plan and hold global overseas Chinese trade and commodity fairs, and strengthen open cooperation with EU, America, and RECP member states; Serving temperature. Deepen the “N+overseas Chinese” service for overseas Chinese, improve the “one-stop” comprehensive service carrier for overseas Chinese, improve the layout of foreign-related legal services; the fourth is to increase the concentration of overseas Chinese intelligence, strengthen cooperation with well-known universities and research institutions at home and abroad, and create As a research center for overseas Chinese culture, strive for national and provincial concern and support, set up contact points for overseas Chinese affairs work at the grassroots level, and build a national training base for overseas Chinese affairs work.

Technological innovation and economic and trade cooperation are areas of common concern to overseas Chinese. Feng Yining, secretary of the party group and director of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, said, “We will carry out special actions to attract investment in the manufacturing industry around the key industrial chains of the city’s development, and deepen industrial investment cooperation with key regions such as RCEP member states and the European Union. Apply for the construction of a new provincial economic development Districts, implement provincial incentive policies such as the “Ten Measures for Foreign Investment”, introduce supporting preferential policies for investment promotion in our city, play the role of special classes for major foreign investment projects, and strengthen investment services.”

In the view of Gou Xiaotong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Municipal Bureau of Justice, to do a good job in articles on “overseas Chinese” in the new era and to help Jiangmen’s high-quality development is to build an international legalized business environment. Strengthen legal cooperation in Shenzhen, set up legal investigation institutions outside the region, and strive to build the Jiangmen Center of the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration into a preferred service center for commercial dispute resolution at the Pearl River Port. At the same time, deepen the construction of offshore public legal service centers and “smart justice” Institutional transaction costs of market players.

“This year, we will do a good job in the brand image improvement project of ‘China Capital of Overseas Chinese’, including fully promoting the construction of a national platform for overseas Chinese cultural exchanges and cooperation, improving the opening level of the Overseas Chinese Museum in China Capital of Overseas Chinese; operating Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town at a high level, and building a collection of overseas Chinese culture. It is a display platform that integrates rural revitalization and rural revitalization, and has become a new landmark of cultural tourism with great influence in Guangdong and even the whole country; fully promote the series of commemorative activities for the 150th anniversary of Mr. Liang Qichao’s birth, and further polish the city’s business card of “Qichao’s Hometown.” City Cultural and Guanglv Tourism Kwong Jikang, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Sports Bureau, said.

Overseas Chinese are also full of expectations for the development of their hometown. After listening to the report of the plenary session, Kuang Jiancheng, the founding president of the Jiangmen Wuyi Youth Association in Seattle, USA, said that he will actively guide overseas Chinese to participate in the construction of the Greater Bay Area and Jiangmen, and return home to invest in business, innovate and start businesses. Make a good Chinese story and tell a good Jiangmen story. Give full play to the role of bridge and bond, be a good liaison officer, propagandist, and waiter, make suggestions for Jiangmen’s high-quality development, and contribute talents to Jiangmen’s “overseas Chinese” articles.