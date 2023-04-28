[Study and implement the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era]Promoting the theme education through learning and promoting it_中国网

Click on the picture to watch the video

All parts of the country have carried out in-depth education on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and strive to transform the learning results into a powerful force to promote career development.

Recently, Inner Mongolia has fully launched the theme education of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The party committee of the autonomous region took the lead in carrying out reading class activities, combining concentrated reading, special lectures, and seminars and exchanges. At the same time, Daxing’s investigation and research focuses on optimizing the economic layout, promoting the economical and intensive use of resources, and making up for the shortcomings of development, formulating 38 research topics, solving development problems, and promoting thematic education to be in-depth and solid.

Qinghai held a reading class on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The first batch of party members and cadres in 93 units, through reading and study, special counseling, group self-study, etc., integrated theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, organically integrated and integrated. Focus on specific goals, solve outstanding problems, and make every effort to promote Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and various decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee to be effective in Qinghai.

Hebei insists on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the primary political task. The first batch of thematic education units hold training courses, reading classes, and lecture halls, and use various methods such as concentrated learning, individual self-study, and exchange seminars to comprehensively Systematic and in-depth study, improve ability and literacy in learning, make great efforts to connect with reality, and strive to transform learning results into a powerful driving force for entrepreneurship.

Jiangxi has solidly carried out the education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Through holding special reading classes for leading cadres and collective learning of the central group, etc., read the original works, learn the original texts, and understand the principles. At present, 11 roving guidance groups have entered the first batch of 127 units that carry out theme education. All departments also combined with the reality, identified the entry point for advancing the work and the focal point for solving the problem, highlighted the problem-oriented and goal-oriented, and focused on practical results.

In order to promote the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Hunan has adopted various methods such as holding special work conferences, holding reading classes, and conducting investigations and researches to educate and guide party members and cadres to learn from the theme education. mental strength. At the same time, Hunan closely combines the development of theme education with the promotion of central work, and strives to transform the achievements of theme education into vivid practice of high-quality development.

