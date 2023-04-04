Study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education work conference held in Beijing

Xi Jinping delivered an important speech emphasizing

Do a good job in theme education and gather strength for the new journey

Li Qiang Zhao Leji Wang Huning Ding Xuexiang Li Xi Han Zheng attended

Cai Qi made a speech

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 3rd The Education Work Conference on the Theme of Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was held in Beijing on the 3rd. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting and delivered an important speech. He emphasized that the grand goals of building a strong country and national rejuvenation are inspiring and inspiring, and our generation of Communists has a glorious mission and a great responsibility. We must take this theme education as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s innovative theoretical arm, continuously improve the level of Marxism of the whole party, continuously improve the party’s ability to govern and lead, and gather strength for the new journey, work hard and move forward with courage We will work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

On April 3, the education work conference on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics was held in Beijing.Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, State President, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission attended the meetingand publish importantspeak.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Vice President Han Zheng attended the meeting. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and leader of the Central Education Leading Group for Studying and Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, made a concluding speech.

Xi Jinping pointed out that it is a major measure to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is a major measure to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party. It is of great significance to solve the outstanding problems in the country, maintain the flesh-and-blood ties between the party and the people, and promote the development of the party and the country. This theme education should work hard to promote the study and implementation of the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, go deep and solid, educate and guide party members and cadres to rectify the roots of their ideology, consolidate their roots, and continuously improve their political judgment, political comprehension, and political awareness. Execution ability, enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two safeguards”, always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee in terms of ideology, politics and actions, so that we can think in one mind and work hard Together, we will forge the party into a piece of hard steel that is invincible and invincible. It is necessary to educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to learn ideas and see actions, establish a correct view of power, political achievements, and career, enhance their sense of responsibility and mission, continuously improve their ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, prevent and resolve risks, and strengthen struggle. Develop the spirit and fighting skills, and boost the spirit of forging ahead and taking responsibility. It is necessary to educate and guide party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres to highlight problem orientations, investigate deficiencies, find gaps, clarify directions, accept political medical examinations, clean up political dust, correct behavioral deviations, and solve outstanding problems in terms of impure thinking and impure organization , and continuously strengthen the party’s self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement capabilities, so that our party will always be full of vigor and vitality, and will always become the strong leadership core of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi Jinping emphasized that this theme education must firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new contributions.” It is necessary to comprehensively study and understand the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, comprehensively and systematically grasp the basic viewpoints and scientific system of this thought, grasp the world outlook and methodology of this thought, persist in and use well the standpoints, viewpoints and methods throughout it, and constantly improve the understanding of The political identity, ideological identity, theoretical identity, and emotional identity of the party’s innovative theory, truly learn the skills of Marxism, and consciously use the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to guide various tasks. We must consciously use the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to transform the subjective world, deeply understand the requirements of this ideology on firming ideals and beliefs, improving the ideological realm, and strengthening party spirit, and always maintain the political nature of the Communists. We must consciously practice the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, use it to transform the objective world, promote the development of the cause, observe the times, grasp the times, lead the times, actively recognize changes and seek changes, and solve problems in economic and social development and party building. We will prevent and resolve major risks, and promote new progress and breakthroughs in Chinese-style modernization. It is necessary to draw the wisdom and strength to forge ahead from the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, master the leadership methods, thinking methods, and working methods contained in it, continuously improve the ability and level of performing duties, and concentrate on promoting development. Focus on implementation, make contributions based on the position, and strive to create achievements that can stand the test of history and the people.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the fundamental task of carrying out this theme education is to adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action, and transform the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work, so that the entire party Always maintain a unified thinking, firm will, coordinated actions, and strong combat effectiveness, and strive to achieve tangible results in the aspects of learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance. It is necessary to concentrate on forging the soul to build a solid foundation, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to undergo ideological refinement and spiritual baptism, to strengthen their belief in Marxism, in socialism with Chinese characteristics, and in realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The great spirit of party building must not forget the original intention and keep the mission in mind, must be modest and prudent, work hard, must dare to fight, be good at fighting, build a solid foundation of faith, replenish the calcium of the spirit, and stabilize the rudder of thought. To temper character and strengthen loyalty, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to temper political character, take the party’s banner as the banner, the party’s will as the will, and the party’s mission as the mission, and always be loyal to the party, the people, and Marxism , sincerely love the party, always worry about the party, firmly protect the party, and make every effort to revitalize the party. It is necessary to work hard to promote development, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to have a “big country” in their minds, and focus on the central task of the party in the new era and new journey, work hard, seek practical results, focus on problems, advance despite difficulties, and always rest assured The sense of responsibility and the spirit of actively taking on the role will perform good duties and responsibilities for the party and the people, promote high-quality development with a new atmosphere and new actions, and achieve new results, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development. To practice the purpose and benefit the people, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to firmly establish a people-centered development idea, insist on doing everything for the people and relying on the people, consciously ask the people, ask the needs of the people, and always breathe with the people, Shared fate, heart to heart, focus on solving the people’s urgent, difficult and anxious problems, do the work of benefiting the people’s livelihood, warming the people’s hearts, and following the people’s wishes to the hearts of the people, and enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security. It is necessary to establish a new style of honesty and integrity, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to enhance their awareness of discipline and rules, continue to rectify the “four winds”, put the rectification of formalism and bureaucracy in a more prominent position, and use power fairly and according to law Power, power for the people, and clean power, promote the formation of a clear and refreshing comradely relationship, a well-regulated superior-subordinate relationship, and a new type of government-business relationship that is pro-Qing and unified, and be the leader, builder, and leader of a good political ecology and social atmosphere. maintainer.

On April 3, the education work conference on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics was held in Beijing.Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the meeting and delivered an importantspeak. Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the meeting.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

Xi Jinping emphasized that this theme education is not divided into stages or links. It is necessary to combine theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and organic integration and integrated advancement. Persist in reading the original works to learn the original texts to understand the principles, persist in thinking more, learn deeply and understand thoroughly, and comprehensively study and understand the scientific system, essence, and practical requirements of the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, so as to achieve an overall grasp and integration. In accordance with the work plan of the Party Central Committee on conducting investigations and research in the whole party, organize the majority of party members and cadres, especially leading cadres at all levels, to jump down and sink to the front line, and go deep into rural areas, communities, enterprises, hospitals, schools, “two new” organizations, etc. Grass-roots units take the pulse, dissect sparrows, sort out problems and troubleshoot problems, and use the party’s innovative theory to study new situations and solve new problems. Focusing closely on high-quality development, which is the primary task of comprehensively building a modern socialist country, strengthen theoretical study to guide development practice, deepen investigation and research to promote the resolution of development problems, and implement study and research to complete the Party’s 20th National Congress. Go in the task, and test the results of thematic education with the new results of promoting high-quality development. Adhere to learning, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying while learning, and make problem rectification throughout the theme education, so that the people can truly feel the actual effect of solving problems. The central and state organs should do a good job in the education and rectification of the cadres in the organs and systems in the theme education.

Xi Jinping pointed out that this theme education is a major event related to the overall situation, with tight time, heavy tasks and high requirements. Party committees (party groups) at all levels must take up the main responsibility to plan, organize and implement the theme education well. The main responsible comrades of the party committee (party group) must earnestly perform the duties of the first responsible person, personally plan, direct, supervise and guide. The central government dispatched a steering group to supervise and guide the development of theme education. Provincial, autonomous, and municipal party committees and party groups (party committees) of competent departments of industry systems have dispatched roving steering groups to strengthen the supervision and guidance of their regions, departments and units. All regions, departments, and units must adhere to the center and serve the overall situation, and combine the development of theme education with the implementation of various decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and the promotion of the central work of the region, department, and unit, so as to achieve double-handedness and double-handedness. Promote and promote party members and cadres to transform their enthusiasm for learning and work into a powerful driving force for overcoming difficulties and starting a business.

Cai Qi said in his concluding speech that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly expounded the significance and goal requirements of carrying out theme education from the strategic height of the overall development of the party and the country’s cause in the new era and new journey, and made a comprehensive deployment of the theme education work for The whole party’s theme education provides a fundamental basis, and it is a Marxist programmatic document. All comrades in the party must conscientiously study and understand, and fully implement them. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the theoretical armament, unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to more deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four consciousnesses” self-confidence” and “two safeguards”. It is necessary to vigorously promote the style of investigation and research, use the party’s innovative theory to study new situations, solve new problems, and sum up new experiences. It is necessary to carry out problem rectification throughout the theme education, go to the problem, learn with the problem, and correct the problem. It is necessary to pounce on the body and work hard to promote high-quality development and achieve new results. We must follow the party’s mass line in the new era, insist on opening the door to education, solve the urgent problems and worries of the masses, and strive to benefit the masses. It is necessary to compact and tighten leadership responsibilities, strengthen supervision and guidance, and successfully complete various tasks of theme education.

On April 3, the education work conference on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics was held in Beijing. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and leader of the Central Education Leading Group for Studying and Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, made a concluding speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yin Bogu

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Secretariat, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, State Councilor, President of the Supreme People’s Court, Chief Procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and members of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting.

The meeting was held in the form of a video conference. Members of the central education leadership group for studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, members of the leadership team of various provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities and sub-provincial cities, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, all departments of the central and state agencies, and various People’s organizations, financial institutions managed by the central government, some enterprises, colleges and universities, the main responsible comrades of relevant military units, and the leaders and deputy leaders of the central guidance group for thematic education attended the meeting.