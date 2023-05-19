Home » Study: Bridges in “disastrous” condition – threat of deindustrialization – Rhineland – News
Study: Bridges in "disastrous" condition – threat of deindustrialization – Rhineland

Study: Bridges in "disastrous" condition – threat of deindustrialization – Rhineland

The condition of the bridges is critical – there is a risk of de-industrialization in the Rhineland. Around 1000 bridges in the Rhineland are in critical condition. More than 300 bridges were even given a very bad grade in the study. These bridges are in urgent need of maintenance. Means: their load capacity would be today’s Traffic no longer fair – by 2030 they must be thoroughly checked and replaced if necessary.

Bridges are systemically important

Efficient bridges are systemically relevant, they are a basic requirement for efficient mobility and – as a result – for the Rhineland as a business location” said Werner Schaurte-Küppers, President of the Niederrheinische IHKclearly.

The Rhineland is one of the most important industrial locations in Europe – with large companies such as Henkel, Bayer, Thyssenkrupp Steel and Ford. Hundreds of thousands of jobs in medium-sized companies depend on it.

Long and rigid planning procedures

In addition, rigid, long procedures and a lack of personnel capacities cause delays in maintenance measures, which have an impact on those relevant to the economy TRUCK-Having a negative impact on traffic and on commuters.

Large-scale chaos threatens

With this knowledge, we slide with our eyes wide open into the next large-scale traffic chaos – in the worst case with complete closures and demolition of the buildings.” , says IHK-CEO Uwe Vetterlein. The IHK is now calling for quick political action at all levels – for example, a special fund with around ten billion euros for the particularly systemically important Rhine bridges could help.

“Bridge summit” required

It’s easy to get there, since a bridge costs between 600 and 700 million euros on average. They also want on one “Bridge Summit” speak to State Transport Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens). They insist on faster planning and approvals. The country NRW want this year 67 Build or renovate bridges.

