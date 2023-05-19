Study: Bridges in “disastrous” condition – threat of deindustrialization – Rhineland – News

The condition of the bridges is critical – there is a risk of de-industrialization in the Rhineland. Around 1000 bridges in the Rhineland are in critical condition. More than 300 bridges were even given a very bad grade in the study. These bridges are in urgent need of maintenance. Means: their load capacity would be today’s Traffic no longer fair – by 2030 they must be thoroughly checked and replaced if necessary.

Bridges are systemically important

“ Efficient bridges are systemically relevant, they are a basic requirement for efficient mobility and – as a result – for the Rhineland as a business location ” said Werner Schaurte-Küppers, President of the Niederrheinische IHK clearly.

The Rhineland is one of the most important industrial locations in Europe – with large companies such as Henkel, Bayer, Thyssenkrupp Steel and Ford. Hundreds of thousands of jobs in medium-sized companies depend on it.

Long and rigid planning procedures

In addition, rigid, long procedures and a lack of personnel capacities cause delays in maintenance measures, which have an impact on those relevant to the economy TRUCK -Having a negative impact on traffic and on commuters.

Large-scale chaos threatens

“ With this knowledge, we slide with our eyes wide open into the next large-scale traffic chaos – in the worst case with complete closures and demolition of the buildings .” , says IHK -CEO Uwe Vetterlein. The IHK is now calling for quick political action at all levels – for example, a special fund with around ten billion euros for the particularly systemically important Rhine bridges could help.

“Bridge summit” required