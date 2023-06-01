Study hard, establish ideals, sharpen character, increase skills, strive to grow into a strong country, build a pillar of national rejuvenation_Xinhua News Agency

Nobunagashi visits children on the eve of June 1st

Study hard, establish ideals, sharpen character, improve skills

Strive to grow into a pillar of national rejuvenation in building a strong country

Meeting Point News When the International Children’s Day is approaching, Xin Changxing, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, came to Nanjing Experimental Kindergarten and the Primary School Affiliated to Nanjing Normal University to visit the children cordially, extend holiday congratulations to the children and to the hard-working masses The teachers and children’s workers paid high tribute to them, and hoped that the children would keep in mind the teachings of General Secretary Xi Jinping, listen to and follow the Party from an early age, study hard, establish ideals, sharpen their character, increase their skills, and strive to grow into a strong country and national rejuvenation. A pillar of material.

Lined with green trees and clusters of flowers, Nanjing Experimental Kindergarten in early summer is picturesque. Nobunaga Xing inspected the campus environment and walked into the exhibition hall to learn about the school’s history and teaching achievements. Seeing the group photos of previous graduates, as well as the photos of some of the three generations of a family who are all graduates of the same school, Xin Changxing said that it is a lifetime honor for teachers to be full of peaches and plums; meeting a good teacher is a lifetime honor for students. Happiness. Early childhood is the most important stage of enlightenment in life. It is necessary to be persuasive and persuasive, to spread knowledge and virtue, so that children can learn happily and grow up healthily. In the indoor swimming pool, the children practice backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle under the guidance of their teachers. They are skillful and confident. Knowing that the children had achieved good results in the provincial competitions, Nobunagaxing was very happy and encouraged the school to carry out special sports activities according to local conditions to help the children hone their strong will and exercise their physique. Little explorers, with unlimited creativity, the first science and technology month activity is being held. Some children are simulating rocket launches, some are manipulating the “lunar lander”, and some are experiencing boat sailing. Nobunaga star bent down to watch carefully, interacted with the children, and praised everyone for their strong imagination at a young age, which is amazing. He affirmed that the school fully stimulates children’s curiosity and desire to explore, and cultivates innovative thinking and scientific literacy from an early age. He hopes that teachers will educate students with great love, and be good guides, guardians, and dream-builders for children. people.

The Primary School Affiliated to Nanjing Normal University is a century-old school. Xin Changxing came to the Sipailou campus, visited the school history museum, and learned about the school’s educational achievements and the educational philosophy of Si Xia, a children’s educator. He said that the primary school attached to Nanjing Normal University has a long history and profound heritage. It should fully implement the party’s education policy, adhere to building morality and cultivating people, carry forward fine traditions, and train generations of socialist builders and successors. In the activity room, the fourth-grade students are participating in the interest class of “Looking for the Red Scarf, Striving to Be a Good Boy with ‘Four Confidence'”. Nobunagashi observed the teaching activities and presented books such as “New Brigade Squadron” to the students. What extracurricular books do you usually read, what sports activities do you like, and what career do you want to pursue in the future? Nobunaga star asked about the study and living conditions one by one. Everyone spoke enthusiastically, talked freely about their reading experience, and looked forward to their ideals in life. After listening carefully, Nobunagasei said that everyone expressed their feelings and expressed their true feelings, showing lofty ambitions and vigorous vigor, which made us deeply gratified. “June 1st” is coming, I wish you all a happy holiday, and thank you teachers and parents for your hard work. Two years ago, General Secretary Xi Jinping replied to the Young Pioneers of Xin’an Primary School in Huai’an City, which was full of care, love and earnest entrustment for the children and adolescents in the province. I hope that everyone will bear in mind the earnest teachings of the General Secretary, thrive under the sunshine of the party, and better build a great motherland and a beautiful hometown in the future.

During the visit, Nobunagashi emphasized that it is our greatest wish and responsibility for children to grow up better. Party committees and governments at all levels in the province must stand at the height of passing on the cause of the party and the country, and create better conditions for the growth and success of children with heart and soul. The school must adhere to the original mission of educating people for the party and the country, give full play to the main function of teaching and educating people, implement the “double reduction” policy for a long time, promote the all-round development of students’ morality, intelligence, physical education, and labor, and strive to cultivate students with “four A self-confident builder and successor of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The whole society must take action to jointly take good care of, educate and cultivate the flowers of the motherland.

Provincial leaders Zhang Aijun and Han Liming visited together.

Xinhua Daily · Intersection Reporter Huang Wei/Written by Wu Sheng/Photographed