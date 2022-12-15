Home News Study Notes for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China丨High-quality Development_Guangming.com
Study Notes for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China丨High-quality Development_Guangming.com

Study Notes for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China丨High-quality Development_Guangming.com

　　Editor’s note:The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China profoundly expounded on major issues such as opening up a new realm of Sinicization and modernization of Marxism, Chinese characteristics and essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization, and outlined a grand blueprint and practical path for comprehensively building a socialist modernized country. How to deeply study and understand the ideological essence and core essence of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China? CCTV’s “Learning Everyday” launched a series of interactive posters of the “Twentieth National Congress Report Study Notes” to give you an “immersive” interpretation of the key words of the Party’s Twentieth National Congress Report.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that high-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Development is the party’s top priority in governing and rejuvenating the country. Without a solid material and technological foundation, it is impossible to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way. It is necessary to fully, accurately, and comprehensively implement the new development concept, adhere to the direction of socialist market economic reform, adhere to high-level opening up, and accelerate the construction of a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles promoting each other.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has put forward and implemented new development concepts, focused on promoting high-quality development, promoted the construction of a new development pattern, implemented supply-side structural reforms, formulated and implemented a series of overall significance my country’s economic strength achieved a historic leap.

