Study of the proposed Special Law for Municipal Restructuring continues

This Thursday, the deputies of the Legislative Assembly, who belong to the Political Commission, continued with the study of the proposal for a Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, which seeks a reduction from 262 to 44 mayoralties.

During the day, the deputies received contributions from various institutions related to municipal development.

“Connectivity, economy and development have been taken into account. Also, this law will be important for Civil Protection functions because advance preparation will be made for any emergency,” reported the Minister of the Interior, Juan Carlos Bidegain.

On the other hand, the legal manager of the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM), María Andino, highlighted: “With the reduction of municipalities, coordination will be much more agile, we will be able to communicate easily with the mayors and organize the works more quickly.” .

The Executive’s initiative makes it clear that:

El Salvador will continue to be divided into 14 departments, with 44 municipalities and 262 districts

The current municipalities will not disappear or change their names, they will become districts

Citizens will not have to change their DUI, they can carry out their procedures in the same offices

Municipal rates will remain in each district

Salvadorans will continue to celebrate the usual festivals and traditions

No city employees will be laid off and their salaries will be maintained

Nor will the contracts for the properties and services purchased change.

Likewise, the director of the National Registration Center, Camilo Trigueros, commented: “In the past, they did not worry about territorial order, but with the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring this problem will be solved, since it will facilitate the management of the mayoralties by focusing on just one.”