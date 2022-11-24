Home News Study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China丨The Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group held a special report meeting in Heihe
News

Study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China丨The Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group held a special report meeting in Heihe

by admin

Study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China丨The Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group held a special report meeting in Heihe

November 24, 2022 09:38:04

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Wang Xiaodan

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Xiaodan)Recently, the Heihe special report meeting of the Heihe Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group for Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held. Li Jun, a member of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group and a professor of the Provincial Party School (Provincial School of Administration), made a speech report.

With the title of “In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strive to write a new chapter in the construction of a socialist modernized country Longjiang”, he comprehensively and systematically explained the theme and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and interpreted the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The rich connotation of the spirit, combined with the actual situation of our province, puts forward the path, method and measures for studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The comrades at the meeting agreed that the report has a clear theme, rich content, and profound exposition, which has strong practical guiding significance for a complete and accurate understanding of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and comprehensive and in-depth implementation. It is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, keep integrity and innovate, work hard, and move forward with courage, so as to accelerate the creation of a new Heihe with Chinese-style modernization.

You may also like

22-year-old worker from Treviso accused of sexual assault...

【News highlights】Xi Jinping once sent a delegation to...

Anthea Comellini, who is the 30-year-old astronaut chosen...

[Nanfang Daily]Guangdong issued the latest drug purchase guidelines...

Loss of control of the car which overturns...

Borgo Valbelluna, union garrison at Epta Costan against...

[Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Website]Wang Weizhong presided over...

Work, vouchers are back: from hotels to restaurants,...

Xu Qin: Coordinate the development of safety and...

Fontainemore focuses on family tourism with a child-friendly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy