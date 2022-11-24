Study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China丨The Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group held a special report meeting in Heihe

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Xiaodan)Recently, the Heihe special report meeting of the Heihe Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group for Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held. Li Jun, a member of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group and a professor of the Provincial Party School (Provincial School of Administration), made a speech report.

With the title of “In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strive to write a new chapter in the construction of a socialist modernized country Longjiang”, he comprehensively and systematically explained the theme and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and interpreted the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The rich connotation of the spirit, combined with the actual situation of our province, puts forward the path, method and measures for studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The comrades at the meeting agreed that the report has a clear theme, rich content, and profound exposition, which has strong practical guiding significance for a complete and accurate understanding of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and comprehensive and in-depth implementation. It is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, keep integrity and innovate, work hard, and move forward with courage, so as to accelerate the creation of a new Heihe with Chinese-style modernization.