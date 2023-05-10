Study reveals how often people in the Pacific region change their passwords

41% of the inhabitants of the Colombian Pacific change their password every 6 months, while 19.8% do it annually and 4.6% do not carry out this security practice.

These figures are given as a result of a study carried out by Nu Colombia to banked people throughout the national territory, within the framework of the world password day that is celebrated this month.

The password is the first line of defense against an invasion attempt or cyber fraud and is one of the ways to validate that a client or user is himself.

Unauthorized access to a device (such as a computer, cell phone, tablet…) or an account, is a potentially serious problem for anyone.

From Nu and as part of the financial security initiative called SOS, we share some practical advice when it comes to strengthening and making better use of your passwords. Grab a pen and paper and don’t fall for scams or phishing.

– Create a secure password: Creating a password that is difficult to crack is the first step. Use long sentences and preferably a meaningless word association (example: a fruit, a street, a physical activity, an object…). The more different (and unique) the words are, the more secure the password will be.

– Do not save the password on paper or spreadsheet: A security flaw that can easily expose passwords.

– Do not use personal information: This is perhaps one of the most common mistakes when creating a security key. For this reason, it is advisable not to use personal information such as date of birth or names of relatives, since these data are easy to obtain by third parties.

– Use different passwords: With mass cyber attacks becoming more frequent, when a password is exposed and “dropped in the network” it offers more possibilities for invasion. That is, if the same password is used across multiple services, it leaves personal credentials exposed in more than one place and susceptible to a leak.

– Change your password regularly: To increase security, it is important to change the password. The recommended frequency may vary, but at least every 3 months is a good practice.

– Do not share keys: You should never share your password with someone, even if the person is trusted. In these scenarios, either inquire for the information being requested or use another method such as sending the file or link in question.

– Use a password manager: These tools aggregate, in encrypted form, all the passwords from other online systems. Therefore, the user needs to remember only one code (always very secure and unique), which stores all the others.

Comments