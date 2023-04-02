A new study published in the UK journal Plos Medicine revealed that the use of hormonal contraceptives increases the risk of breast cancer by around 20% to 30%.

The study results suggest that the relationship between hormonal contraceptives and breast cancer is independent of whether it is an oral or injected contraceptive, whether it contains mixed estrogen and progestin hormones or progestin-only. Likewise, it was concluded that the risk is lower in women who start using contraceptives at a young age than those who start using them at older ages.

The scientists studied the cases and controls of 10,000 women under 50 years of age with breast cancer registered between January 1, 1996 and September 20, 2017. Taking into account the relevance of age, eight cases of breast cancer were identified. breast per 100,000 women between the ages of 16 and 20 who used contraceptives for a period of five years, while among women between the ages of 35 and 39 it was 265 cases per 100,000.

Although the study indicates that the risk of breast cancer decreases years after a woman stops using hormonal contraceptives, the scientists emphasize that the use of contraceptives also brings benefits and provides protection against other female cancers, such as ovarian cancer. and that of endometrium.

This is a topic that has been debated for a long time. However, the use of hormonal contraceptives should only be evaluated by a doctor, who can determine the best option for each patient based on the patient’s needs and medical history.