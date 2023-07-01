Study reveals that the use of smartphones in childhood can cause serious mental problems in adulthood

Smartphones and tablets are seriously affecting the mental well-being of young people. This is demonstrated by the most recent Global Mind Project study carried out by Sapien Labs, where it was discovered that the younger people access a smartphone, the more negative effects there are on mental health, with symptoms that are different from those typical of depression and depression. anxiety.

For the study, carried out between January and April 2023, a sample of 27,696 young people between the ages of 18 and 24 was taken throughout the five continents.

For Latin America, 7,061 women and 4,541 men from countries such as Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Argentina were evaluated.

For the study, 47 elements were taken into account that cover a wide range of symptoms and mental abilities (27 mental functions and 20 symptoms associated with mental disorders) that, combined, make up the Mental Health Quotient (MHQ). all this added to six more dimensions: mood and perspectives, Social Self, Adaptability and resilience, Drive and motivation, Cognition and Mind-Body Connection.

The younger, the more prone to symptoms

The study’s great constant reveals that the younger you are when you get your first smartphone, the worse your mental well-being is in adulthood, with a pronounced difference between men and women.

For example: the percentage of women with impaired mental health who got their smartphone at age 6 decreases from 74% to 46% compared to those who got it at 18; while in males, it decreased from 42% to 36% at the respective ages.

The downward trend in mental well-being in younger adults is very evident in the generations from 2010-2014, coinciding with the turning point marked by the appearance of smartphones, social networks and Internet access 24 /7 that are provided globally.

Mental well-being in women is lower

The measurement made by the Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) indicates the most worrying results for them.

For example, globally, those who accessed a smartphone at 10 years of age or less have MHQ scores with the lowest ranges on the scale, which already indicates a clinical picture of depression.

And in Latin America, the trend is even more downward, evidencing the serious consequences of mobile devices in adulthood.

It is a global progressive correlation

Of the women who obtained a smartphone at age 6, 74% entered the most critical levels of the MHQ scale; those who obtained it at 10 years, enter 61%; of those who had it at age 15, 52% entered; at age 18, 46%; and at 45 years of age or older, only 14%.

The Social Self worsens with the minority

The Social Self measures elements such as personal image, self-confidence, and the ability to maintain positive relationships and cooperate with others.

Among the population that got their smartphone when they were younger, the Social Self is the dimension that registers the most negative results.

For Latin America, the outlook is slightly more negative compared to the global trend, with women registering more critical scores than men.

Suicidal thoughts or actions

On a scale from 1 to 9, where 1 indicates mild problems and 9 indicates a strong negative influence of the smartphone on behavior, it was found that the younger one accesses a smartphone, the greater the tendency to commit suicide.

For example, among those who accessed a device at age 6, women scored 5.8 on the scale, while men scored 4.1.

On the other hand, among those who reached the age of 18, women reach only 3.6, while men 3.2.

In Latin Americathe tendency to suicidal thoughts or actions exceeds the global tendency in a worrying way, although it remains similar in other behaviors such as aggressive feelings towards others, guilt, feeling of being disconnected from reality, and repetitive and compulsive actions.

Parenting is not always decisive in problems with the smartphone

Although it could be considered that children and adolescents with traumatic experiences at home would be more susceptible to the negative influence of smartphones, it was discovered that the trend also persists in young people who have had quiet upbringings, determining that the impact of smartphones on health mental health of young people is a common factor in different growth and cultural scenarios.

Reflections left by the study

Although children and adolescents advocate having a smartphone, it is the parents who have the last word in this process, that is, they are directly responsible and it is necessary to take into account that smartphones hinder social skills, being behavior in society something complex that requires practice to be perfected and to be able to build relationships that integrate the individual and help them to withstand the adversities of life.

Too early contact with smartphones makes a large part of the training process digital. A child is spending an average of 5 to 8 hours online, almost 1,000 to 2,000 hours a year that should be used in face-to-face activities where she interacts and learns the necessary social skills.

Virtuality is not, under any circumstances, a substitute or equivalent to real interaction, since it eliminates very important sensory modalities that enable social bonding for every individual. In addition, it prevents the acquisition of social and resilience capacities.

The trends in Latin America are in line with the world average and are worrisome. The study concludes with a call to readers to timely consider the implications that the use of smartphones brings to the youngest, with a view to building the future of a healthy civil society.

