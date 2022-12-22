The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting



Study the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference to study and deploy the city’s epidemic prevention and control work



Yesterday morning, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and study and deploy the epidemic prevention and control work in our city. Municipal party secretary Chen Wei presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, and municipal leaders Gao Linghui and Shuai Xielang attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Economic Work Conference scientifically answered a series of major theoretical and practical issues such as how to look at the current and future economic situation and how to do economic work, which has a strong ideological and strategic nature. , Instructive. It is necessary to combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference with the study and implementation of the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Party Committee and the Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee, deeply understand the major achievements in my country’s economic and social development, and firmly defend the “two establishments”, Resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”; deeply understand the central government’s judgment on the economic situation, and grasp the development initiative while seeking advantages and avoiding disadvantages; deeply understand the experience summary and regular understanding of the “six persistences” in economic work, and continuously improve Grasp the ability and level of economic work; deeply understand the overall requirements and policy orientation of next year’s economic work, accurately grasp and implement major central decision-making; deeply understand the scientific method of “six better overall plans”, and apply it to all aspects of economic work each link in the field; a deep understanding of the five major issues and important deployments of economic work next year, and a plan to promote high-quality development; a deep understanding of the important requirements for strengthening the party’s leadership over economic work to ensure that various tasks of economic and social development are implemented.

The meeting emphasized that in the face of new situations, new problems, and new challenges, it is necessary to further study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions on epidemic prevention and control, and conscientiously implement the deployment of the central and provincial party committees on epidemic prevention and control in the new stage. It is required that the focus of epidemic prevention and control should be shifted from “infection prevention” to “health protection and severe illness prevention”, and with the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” and the execution ability of “everything is in place”, we should do enough in advance and lay a good job Actively fight, try to extend the peak, effectively cut the peak, and stabilize the peak to ensure a smooth transition and a stable social order. It is necessary to work harder on the protection of key populations, conduct in-depth investigations of the health of key populations, and do a good job in the prevention and control of key places such as elderly care institutions, welfare homes, and schools, and the vaccination of the elderly. More efforts should be made to improve the treatment capacity to ensure timely treatment of critically ill patients and normal medical treatment for the masses. It is necessary to work harder on the guarantee of important materials, expand the supply channels of medical materials, and severely crack down on illegal activities such as hoarding and driving up prices. It is necessary to work harder on popular science publicity and guidance, respond to public doubts in a timely manner, clarify rumors, advocate mutual assistance among neighbors, and guide the public to rationally view the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention measures and changes in the epidemic situation. It is necessary to make greater efforts to care for medical staff, establish a shift system, improve the level of prevention and control of nosocomial infection among medical staff, and implement various incentive and guarantee policies. We must make greater efforts to strengthen overall planning and coordination, and organically combine “protecting health and preventing severe illness” with “maintaining stability and promoting development” to ensure that this year’s work will be well received and next year’s work will start well.

