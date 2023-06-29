Home » Study underpins renaming of standard legal works
Munich (epd). A study by the renowned Institute for Contemporary History (IfZ) has scientifically underpinned the renaming of two standard legal works in 2021. Specifically, it was about “Palandt”, probably the most important short commentary on the Civil Code (BGB) and the “Schönfelder” collection of laws, as the Bavarian Ministry of Justice announced on Thursday. The publishing house CH Beck had announced the renaming of the works in 2021, they are now called “Grüneberg” and “Habersack”.

Minister of Justice Georg Eisenreich (CSU) commissioned the IfZ to research the Nazi past of the lawyers Otto Palandt (1877-1951) and Heinrich Schönfelder (1902-1944). The study by the institute based in Munich and Berlin comes to the conclusion that “a substantial identification with the National Socialist ideology” can be clearly demonstrated for both. “Episodes for collections of laws and commentaries must be personalities of integrity,” said Eisenreich. The renaming was correct and necessary.

According to the IfZ historians, Palandt “served National Socialism unreservedly”. He was not a follower, but an “important lecturer and teacher of the Nazi unjust state” who, with “great initiative and a lot of commitment” introduced the Nazi ideology into legal education. According to the study, Schönfelder was already one of the “extreme right-wing enemies of democracy” in the Weimar Republic and later in his works often constructed case studies based on anti-Semitic and anti-socialist stereotypes.

