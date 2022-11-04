Studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party

Comprehensively study and fully grasp and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Let youth in the hot practice of the new journeybloomgorgeousflower

Zhang Qingwei made a presentation report

Huasheng Online, November 4th (all media reporter Deng Jingjin) According to the unified deployment of the Party Central Committee, on the afternoon of the 4th, Zhang Qingwei, member of the Central Publicity Group, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, came to Hunan Normal University to preach the 20th National Congress of the Party. Spirit. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, insist on arming teachers and students with the party’s innovative theory in the new era, shaping teachers and students with socialist core values, and motivating teachers and students with the brilliant achievements of the party and the country. A modern socialist country contributes wisdom.

Provincial leaders Xie Weijiang and Yang Haodong, and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central South University Yi Hong attended the report meeting.

(On the afternoon of November 4, Zhang Qingwei preached the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at Hunan Normal University.)

The Student Activity Center of the High School Affiliated to Hunan Normal University had a warm atmosphere and was full of seats. Zhang Qingwei started from the theme and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years, and opened up a new realm of the Sinicization of Marxism. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is carried out in seven aspects, including the goal of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and building a modern socialist country with Chinese-style modernization, adhering to the party’s overall leadership, promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and responding to risks and challenges. For in-depth systematic interpretation, a presentation report was made to more than 1,000 representatives of teachers and students in colleges and universities.

(On the afternoon of November 4th, at the lecture site, college student representatives carefully recorded.)

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the themes of the Party’s 20th National Congress are the direction of the conference, the soul of the report, and the general program for the development of the Party and the country. , Towards what kind of goals continue to move forward. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made it clear that “two establishments” are the party’s greatest political achievement in the new era, the decisive factor driving the party and the country’s cause to achieve historic achievements and historical changes, and the party’s greatest response to all uncertainties. Certainty, maximum confidence, maximum assurance. College teachers and students should be closely connected with the past five years of work and the 10 years of great changes in the new era, the world trend of “rising in the east and descending in the west”, and the comparison between China and the West in epidemic prevention and control, and constantly deepen their understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments” , to be more firm and unswerving to hold high the flag and keep up with the core.

(On the afternoon of November 4th, the atmosphere of the presentation was warm. The above pictures were all taken by Tang Jun, an all-media reporter of Huasheng Online)

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is mainly reflected in the report delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping on behalf of the 19th Central Committee. It draws a grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. It points out the way forward and establishes an action guide for the development of the party and the country in the new era and new journey, and for the realization of the second centenary goal. The crystallization of the wisdom of the people is the political declaration and action plan for the party to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to win the new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and it is a programmatic document of Marxism. College teachers and students should study and understand the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in its original form, vigorously promote contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism into the mind, the forum, and the teaching materials, and firmly grasp the principles of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Enriching the connotation, the theoretical characteristics of “two combinations”, and the “six must adhere to” worldview methodology, constantly deepening the recognition of the party’s innovative theoretical truth power, practical power, and personality power in the new era.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that education, science and technology, and talents are the basic strategic support for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has listed the deployment of education and technology talents separately and put forward higher requirements for colleges and universities to show new achievements on the new journey. For colleges and universities, to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must not only grasp the overall and comprehensive system, but also highlight the key points and grasp the key points. We must focus our efforts on deeply understanding the decisive meaning of the “two establishments”, draw political strength, belief strength, and party building strength from the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, unswervingly adhere to the party’s overall leadership, and unswervingly adhere to Marxism The guiding position of ideology in the field of ideology, effectively strengthen the “four consciousness”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenance”. We must focus our efforts on truly understanding, trusting, and applying the Party’s innovative theory in the new era, strengthen theoretical arming and research and interpretation, and consciously become firm believers and faithful practitioners of the common ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the lofty ideal of communism. We must focus our efforts on adhering to the original mission of educating people for the party and cultivating talents for the country, fully implement the party’s educational policy, implement the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people, vigorously strengthen ideological and political education, and run “big ideological and political courses”. We should focus on the overall development of service modernization, promote the close connection between the discipline chain, innovation chain and industrial chain and service chain, focus on cultivating first-class talents, and help build an important national advanced manufacturing industry and technology with core competitiveness Innovation, the highland of reform and opening up in the inland area. We must focus on adhering to the development of connotation and characteristics, strengthen the disciplines with characteristics and advantages, deepen comprehensive reform and innovation, attach importance to the construction of teaching staff, and continuously improve the quality and level of running schools.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that in the prosperous world of achieving the second centenary goal, the stage for young college students to display their talents is extremely broad, and the prospects for realizing their dreams are extremely bright. Zhang Qingwei encouraged the present college students and young college students in the province to consciously shoulder the sacred mission entrusted by history, have ideals and lofty aspirations, be young people in the new era who love the party, patriotism and firm belief; Young people in the new era who can shoulder heavy responsibilities; young people in the new era who dare to try, dare to be the first, pioneering and innovating; young people in the new era who are tenacious, hardworking, united, self-confidence and self-improvement, and dare to fight; , Strive for conduct, be a young man in the new era who cultivates morality and leads the fashion, so that youth can bloom brilliantly on the new journey of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way.

Responsible comrades of relevant provincial units, members of the leadership team of Hunan Normal University, principals of relevant colleges and universities, and representatives of teachers and students attended the event.