On December 15, the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group for Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China preached in Chaisang District. Xu Jianping, a member of the Municipal Committee’s propaganda group, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, made a presentation report.

At the report meeting, Xu Jianping focused on seven major issues, including the theme and main achievements of the 20th CPC National Congress, the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era and ten years, the modernization of Marxism in China, adherence to the overall leadership of the party, and comprehensive and strict governance of the party. On the one hand, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was explained in depth and explained systematically. The whole lecture has a clear theme, rich connotations, simple explanations, and thorough interpretations. It has political heights, theoretical depths, and practical dimensions. It has very important guiding significance for Chaisang District to learn and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

During the period, Xu Jianping and his party also went to Jiujiang Lilai Agricultural Group Co., Ltd. to preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.(Liu Xingxing)