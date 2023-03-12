news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CREMONA, MARCH 12 – The project envisages “an apolitical approach, according to an exclusively historical didactic perspective”, but the proposal presented by two teachers which contemplates the study of ‘Fccetto nera’ and ‘Bella ciao’ is causing controversy in the Bissolati primary school in Cremona.



In particular, rather than against the symbolic song of partisan resistance, the parents protest against the song that has become the anthem of the fascist regime. “A vile song that shouldn’t be taught to elementary school children. The story can’t be explained by ‘Black Face’,” the parent representatives said.



The manager of the comprehensive school, Daniela Marzani, underlines that “it is not an official project because it is not included in the training offer plan”. An explanation that does not extinguish the controversy and which could lead to an official request for clarification from the parents in the next few hours. (HANDLE).

