CALUSO

From a cultural center, the only one left in Caluso, the civic library becomes a bridge between generations and a place for didactic activities after school. From Saturday 1 October, the accompaniment to the study for primary school pupils resumes, managed by the volunteers of the Vivi La Biblioteca di Caluso association with the help of two students from the Piero Martinetti high school, engaged in transversal skills activities. The initiative will continue throughout the school year, every Saturday from 9.30 to 11.30 and aims to help boys and girls in their studies. A job well known by the president, Annamaria Gifuni, who was a teacher and then earned two degrees during her retirement years. And always on Saturday the themed creative workshops are already underway. On Saturday 8 October, the foundations of the generational bridge between the elderly of Caluso and the new generations are laid.

«Some students of the Martinetti and of the state professional institute for agriculture and the environment Carlo Ubertini – anticipates the president – will read the stories of thirteen elderly people we interviewed over the course of the year to learn and transmit their stories. The oldest is Vitale Salvetti, 101 years old, nom de guerre “Tallin”, the last partisan of Caluso. The youngest is an 89-year-old lady ». In this direction, the association Vivi la Biblioteca collaborated with the municipal administration in the project “Your Municipality listens to you”, a network of solidarity aimed at the elderly, in particular those over 80 who live alone, (in Caluso there are 400) organized by the social focus, a new body issued by the municipal council. The Avulss and the civil protection group joined the network.

For the library named after Edoardo Mottini, 2022 had opened with two novelties: the establishment of a working group that will support the partnership to manage the substantial funding of 9 thousand euros received from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage for the purchase of new volumes , which is in addition to the 7 thousand euros of the previous year. The Municipality then participated in the tender for the voluntary civil service through the project “within reach of the book”, in order to be able to count again on two young people in charge of the library. And they are the ones who take care of the workshops for the children, while Silvana Cavalletti organizes embroidery courses every Monday afternoon. “In this way – adds Gifuni – we continue our goal of bringing young people closer to reading, in an environment that is stimulating for them, which also offers the possibility of internet connections and meetings with authors”. With the new purchases, the book patrimony rises to over 20 thousand volumes, with a new section dedicated to graphic novel and fantasy. Volumes and audiovisual material that are no longer of interest, or that are obsolete, are deleted from the catalog and placed on the stalls of the free offer book market. The proceeds are reinvested for the organization of the workshops and the purchase of materials. The library, housed in the restored rooms of the cloister of the Franciscan friars, is open on Mondays and Saturdays 9-12 and Tuesdays and Thursdays 16 – 18.30. –

Lydia Massia