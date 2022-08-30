SAINT STEFANO DI CADORE. He puts his foot on a wasp’s nest during the excursion and is stung: 60 year old from the Pordenone area caught by anaphylactic shock and rescued by helicopter. The event, which ended well for the tourist, took place around 14.50 in Val Visdende. At this time today, on 30 August, a team from the Alpine Rescue of Val Comelico and one from the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza of Auronzo, intervened for a hiker with anaphylactic shock due to insect bites. The man, who was with his wife and a friend in Ravanel, 300 meters from the Plenta Restaurant, had in fact stepped on a nest of earth wasps, immediately manifesting discomfort after being stung. Disembarked in the vicinity of the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter, the doctor, nurse and helicopter rescue technician immediately gave the first treatment to the 60-year-old from Montereale Valcellina (PN). Embarrassed, the man was then loaded by the rescuers into the jeep and transported to the helicopter that landed nearby and took off towards the hospital in Belluno. He was transferred to San Martino with a medium-serious prognosis.

