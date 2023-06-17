‘Stunningly preserved’ Roman mausoleum found in central London

“The most intact Roman mausoleum” ever found in the UK features a central mosaic panel surrounded by a raised platform on which tombs were placed.

Archaeologists from the Museum of Archeology London (MOLA) have discovered an ‘incredibly rare’ and well-preserved Roman mausoleum near London Central Station. London Bridge. In February 2022, researchers had found mosaic fragments in the area concluding that something much larger could be hidden in the lower layers of the soil. The assumptions were confirmed. During the excavations, the archaeologists unearthed what they called “the most intact Roman mausoleum“never found in the UK,”with an astonishing level of conservationaccording to a statement from the MOLA. Experts unearthed the building’s interior walls, entrance steps and ceilings. The central mosaic panel was surrounded by a raised platform on which the tombs were placed.

Under the mosaic, the researchers noticed another one. Their pattern was similar: a flower in the center and concentric circles around the edges. The mausoleum was a two story building, probably built for a wealthy Roman family. No human remains have been found, perhaps because they were removed in the Middle Ages. However, 80 burial sites and a large number of ancient artifacts, including pottery, jewellery, coins and glass beads have been preserved at the site. Antonietta Lerz, principal archaeologist of the MOLA, stated that the site is a “microcosm of the changing fortunes of Roman London” and offers “a fascinating window” on the life of its inhabitants. Museum experts have built a three-dimensional model of the site and are working to determine the mausoleum’s age, while preparing plans for its future public display.