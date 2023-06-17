Sturdy Finance Protocol Reopens Its Stablecoin Market Three Days After $800,000 Exploit By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Sturdy Finance Protocol Reopens Its Stablecoin Market Three Days After $800,000 Exploit



After suffering a recent exploit on its platform, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Sturdy Finance reopens its stablecoin market. Today, the lending platform announced that it has reactivated the market, allowing users to access their funds . The DeFi protocol communicated to its users that no assets were at risk and that the decision to suspend the platform was taken simply as a precaution.

The stablecoin market is no longer paused, allowing users to access their funds! No fund has ever been at risk; the market has been paused for caution only. As an added security measure, the bb-a-USD pool has been disabled.