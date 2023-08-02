Stuttgart landmark: The television tower is closed

The 217 meter high television tower was not accessible to visitors on Wednesday. Photo: IMAGO/Arnulf Hettrich

Anyone who wanted to go up the TV tower on Wednesday had to stay down. Why the tower was closed as a precaution – and how long that can take.

“Closed today due to a technical defect.” This simple notice has been on the homepage of the Stuttgart TV tower since Wednesday. The reason for this can be found out on request from spokesman Francisco Hoyer. On one of the two elevators, which carry visitors up at 18 kilometers per hour, one of the six suspension cables opened slightly, he explains. This does not affect functionality or safety. The elevators would be “twelve times safer”. Nevertheless, in consultation with the elevator company, it was decided on Tuesday evening to take the affected elevator out of service. “The regulations are strictly adhered to,” emphasizes the spokesman.

