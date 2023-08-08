Style Capital sells the majority of Zimmermann to Advent International

Zimmermann switch to another private equity fund. As reported by Wwd, Advent International found an agreement with Style Capitala private equity fund led by Roberta Benaglia which in 2020 had won the majority of the brand.

Style Capital owned 70% of the group founded in 1991 by the sisters Nicole e Simone Zimmermann, while the founding family has a 30 percent share. The American newspaper reports that both Style Capital and the Zimmermanns still have a significant minority stake.

With a 2022 turnover of 400 million dollars (and 120 million ebitda), the brand has seen significant economic progress being at 220 million before the acquisition. Valued at 500 million Australian dollars three years ago, it has now come to weigh around 2 billion (about 1.2 billion in euros). However, the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Zimmermann presented a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a rapidly growing, iconic luxury brand with significant potential for further expansion,” he said. Ranjan Sen, managing partner of Advent International -. The Zimmermann team has successfully created a distinctive and desirable global luxury brand capable of building a loyal customer base worldwide. We look forward to supporting the management team around CEO, Chris Olliver, and Nicky and Simone Zimmermann, to deliver superior continued growth.”

Advent International has over 400 investments in international companies, predominantly in the technology sector.

