After an unflattering raw report from the Court of Auditors on the environmental department of the state of Styria and new information, there are now consequences for the head: Two days ago, a procedure was initiated against her by the human resources department. Now you are in the so-called party hearing phase, which lasts two weeks. During this time, the director can object to her transfer. If not, she’ll be out of the managerial post in two weeks.