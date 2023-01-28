Julian Andres Santa

Today the eighth date of the Su Cupo.com Cup will be played, a traditional Pereiran soccer contest that has its own stamp by having several former professional players who left their mark on national football and do not abandon their beloved sport, offering good exhibitions with their talent.

Leonardo Enciso disputes the cup

The former player of Deportivo Pereira and who had experience in the Colombian National Team, Leonardo Enciso, is one of those who joined this contest after being contacted by one of the participating teams. “In the first dates it has been seen that it is a cup of a high and interesting level, for me it is very good to play again, I had not been in a tournament of this demand for more than five years. I accepted the invitation of the people from the Almacén del Gas, we are several friends there in the team”.

Various former professional players

“It is a tournament with many figures and former players, now with the arrival of Rafael Castillo but there is also Jorge Hernán ‘Chiqui’ Alzate, Ricardo Álvarez and many more, who were very important and who are physically well preserved and football will never be forgotten by you play it, the quality is maintained”.

They put on a show on the pitch

“We hope to have an excellent campaign in this tournament, leave good feelings and the most important thing will always be that the people, the public that is constantly going to see these matches, are more every day and are satisfied with what they expect when they go to see the former players, have those presentations that are a good show for the fans”, Leonardo pointed out.

Attractive day

Marco Antonio Rueda, director and organizer of the cup, gave his concept of today’s date. “Finitive games to be played, classics in Palo Grande, at 4 in the afternoon the leader of group B, Todo Llantas, undefeated, against Fresmar Casino El Faraón, a duel that guarantees us at least 10 ex-professionals on the pitch such as Jorge ‘Chiqui’ Alzate, Rafael Castillo, Alexis Márquez, César Martínez, that is, a great commitment”.

With quality seal

“The cup maintains the level, the expectation, we return to the Sol del Olimpo headquarters next Saturday, February 11, after 45 days of great maintenance, we will find it in optimal conditions. For today we will also have matches at Mora Mora, in Morelia, in Turiscarga, the weather has benefited us for the programming of the matches”, concludes the organizer of this traditional event.

group A positions

1. Yeimons Jeans. 18 points

2. Mutlisalud Caldas. 11

3. Technihydraulics. 11

4. The Temple of Sport. 10

5. Pumas Furniture LM. 9

6. Marseille. 5

7. Carthage Firefighter. 4

8. Hardware. 3

9. Fersystem F.C. 2

Group B positions

1. All Tires All Cars. 16 points

2. The Gas Warehouse. fifteen

3. Fresmar Casino. 11

4. Arepas Da Gusto. eleven

5. Carllantas and Services. 9

6. Drive Pizza. 8

7. Hipernation. 7

8. The Mosco Combo. 4

9. Renault Motrio. 1

Eighth date programming

Alberto Mora Mora Stadium

4:00pm Marseille vs Carthage Firefighter

Turiscarga Court

2:00pm Yeimons Jeans vs Tecnihidráulicos Pereira

4:00 p.m. Multisalud Caldas vs. Pumas Muebles LM

Palo Grande Court

4:00pm All Tires All Cars vs Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh

6:00pm The Gas Warehouse vs. The Mosco Combo

8:00pm Drive Pizza Marama vs Hipernation

Morelia court

2:00 pm The Temple of Sport vs Fersystem FC

4:00pm Renault Motrio vs Ferreherramientas

scorers

Robinson Gomez. 15 goals

Julio Cesar Renteria. 14 goals

Duberney Blandon. 7 goals

fence less expired

The Musco Combo. 6 goals

Multisalud Caldas. 6 goal