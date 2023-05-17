Home » Suat Uğurlu lost his life war in Aydın – Current News
Suat Uğurlu lost his life war in Aydın – Current News

Aydın Central Efeler Districtand long-term At Aydın Chamber of Agriculture Suat Uğurlu, who was a manager, lost his life struggle against the relentless disease he caught. Suat Uğurlu, who had been treated for a while and lastly continued his treatment in the palliative service at Aydın Gynecology and Children’s Hospital, died at midnight. It was learned that Uğurlu will be buried in Gölhisar Village, following the noon prayer.

Suat Uğurlu’s close friend and AK Party’s 27th term deputy Rıza Posacı said on his social media account that Uğurlu passed away, “It’s easy to say 40 years, in my day and night, in my work, in my strength, in friendship and brotherhood, my friend Suat Uğurlu, whom I have lived, has passed away. May God rest his place in heaven. Our pain is great. I’ve always been pleased with you. Well done. My valiant valiant friend. My companion”.

