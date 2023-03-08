Home News Subject accused of murdering the former mayor of Puerto de La Libertad and his wife is sent to prison
This Tuesday, the Justice of the Peace of Nuevo Cuscatlán, in La Libertad, sent Carlos Gustavo Jiménez to prison, who is accused of being responsible for the murder of the former mayor of Puerto de La Libertad, Miguel Ángel Aguilera and his wife.

This event occurred on February 8 at the Vía del Mar residence, in the municipality of Nuevo Cuscatlán, in La Libertad, the home of the victims.

In the initial hearing that was held at the Santa Tecla judicial center, the judge ordered the provisional detention of the accused while the judicial process against the accused continues.

For her part, the prosecutor in the case said that it was determined that the evidence presented by the prosecutor’s office is sufficient to prove both the existence of the crimes and the participation of Carlos Jiménez in the events attributed to him.

