A man assured through social networks that on March 23 of this year there will be extraterrestrial contact with hostile beings, going viral on social networks.

The announcement of the alleged alien contact was published by a subject who claims to be a time travelerwhich emphasized that a global, and even stellar, change is approaching.

In this sense, the TikTok user @radianttimetraveler He affirms that in the month of March distant beings will come to establish a relationship with human beings, however, he expresses that it will not be in a positive way.

According to the man, self-styled time traveler from 2671the human race is in danger and there is an extraterrestrial being that will come to the aid of humanity.

On the other hand, he claims that only a small percentage of civilization is going to be saved.

The video It went viral and has accumulated thousands of views so far.becoming replicated in Spanish, reaching millions of additional views.

At the same time, it has generated multiple comments among which point out that it would be a person who makes conspiracy content to entertain the audience.

In turn, others claim that it could be true, given that Unidentified flying objects have been reported in the last week in different parts of the world, as happened with the object that brought down the United States in Alaska.

It should be noted that for decades there have been people who They affirm that invasions or extraterrestrial contacts are coming, but none have been fulfilled.

However, since 2020 hypotheses about encounters with aliens are on the rise behind the unveiling of these beings by the US government and the Pentagon.

To complete, some believers are expecting what will happen on March 23while others comment that “this is nonsense to gain views”.

