Subject is sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to kill a relative

Eight terrorists from the 18 gang who committed crimes in Cojutepeque and San Pedro Perulapán, Cuscatlán were sentenced to 28 years to 220 years in prison.

The defendants belong to the Shadows Parks Locos Sureños structure of the Barrio 18 gang, and they operated in different neighborhoods and neighborhoods of the aforementioned municipalities.

According to investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office, the defendants were found criminally responsible for seven cases of aggravated homicide, terrorist organizations, two cases of attempted homicide, and illegal groups.

The crimes were committed between 2008 and 2015, in the Vista al Lago, Santa Clara, Franco, La Fuente, El Progreso, Bellavista, El Calvario, El Huerto and other Cojutepeque neighborhoods, as well as in the Cujuapa and La Palma cantons. I, and other acts were perpetrated in the municipality of Santa Cruz Analquito.

One of the largest sentences fell on Erick Geovanny Martínez Herrera, alias Piojo or Jonster, who was sentenced to 220 years for seven cases of homicide, one case of deprivation of liberty and illegal groups.

José Nery Herrera Bonifacio, alias Baby, was sentenced to 205 years for five cases of homicide, a trial for deprivation of liberty and illegal groups. While Felipe Antonio Alfaro Lara was sentenced to 195 years in prison for illegal groups, homicide cases and one deprivation of liberty.

Felipe Antonio Alfaro Lara, alias Felipón, was sentenced to 195 years in prison, and Francisco Javier Aguilar Ramírez, alias Shagui or Centinela, received a 174-year sentence for illegal groups and six cases of homicide.

José Manuel Martínez Rivera, alias Sailor, was found criminally responsible for a case of homicide and illegal groups, for which he must serve 49 years in prison. In addition, the sentence of Isabel Wilfredo Ramírez to 28 years in prison for the crimes of homicide and illegal groups is reported. The rest of those involved were sentenced to other sentences for crimes such as illegal groups and illegal possession of weapons.

