Subject is sentenced to 50 years in prison for aggravated femicide – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Subject is sentenced to 50 years in prison for aggravated femicide

Juan Carlos Ramírez was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crime of aggravated femicide.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Ramírez caught up with the victim in the surroundings of the Garcia Flamenco College and cut her throat.

The victim was the mother of a child under 3 years of age.

In another case, the FGR managed to have Álvaro Menjívar sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

The authorities detailed that the abuses occurred on several occasions during 2018.

Both the PNC together with the Prosecutor’s Office continue to do justice to these acts, so that those responsible pay with the full weight of the law.

