Subject killed his daughter’s cat and threatened his wife to do the same to her

Andrés Eduardo Reyes Salas, 29 years old, was arrested by officials of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) for having killed his daughter’s cat and subsequently beating his partner and threatening to suffocate her, in the Nuevo Horizonte sector, Libertador municipality, Caracas.

According to crime reporter Román Camacho, the police report stated that the man had come home drunk After attending a party, and seeing that there was no food prepared, he started a violent argument with his wife.

after the trouble, the assailant allegedly began to hit his partner in different parts of the body while yelling at him. He then grabbed his daughter’s cat and choked it to death in front of the woman.

Subject threw his daughter’s cat out of the window

Versions state that before throwing the feline’s corpse out the window, the detainee threatened his partner saying “I’ll do the same to you.”

Upon learning of the cruel facts, a commission from the police force went to the site and proceeded with the capture of man The case remains in the hands of the prosecutor’s office 90 and 134 of the Public Ministry.

