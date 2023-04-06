The National Civil Police (PNC) proceeded to capture José Alexander Medrano, who, after an argument, murdered Mirian Elizabeth de Medrano, his life partner, with a knife.

The murder was registered in Yucuaiquín, La Unión.

In addition, the authorities proceeded to capture Francisco Mejía Araniva, life partner of the victim, Kenia Nohemí Cruz Velásquez.

According to the authorities, the body was found in the house with multiple injuries with a firearm. The criminal was drunk and tried to flee in a vehicle.

The fact, which would be related to passional reasons, was recorded in the municipality of Conchagua, La Unión.