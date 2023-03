The National Civil Police (PNC) proceeded to capture Rudy Antonio Figueroa, who stabbed another young man with a knife in the vicinity of Metrocentro, San Salvador.

The motive for the event was “for personal quarrels,” the authorities reported.

According to the authorities, the injured young man is being treated at the Rosales hospital.

The authorities have been forceful in removing criminals who threaten the integrity and lives of Salvadorans from circulation.