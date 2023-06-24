Home » Subject to jail who threatened to kill a family and their pet in Yopal – news
Subject to jail who threatened to kill a family and their pet in Yopal – news

With the accompaniment of friends, followers and sympathizers, the Firm for Change movement presented this Friday morning before the Registrar’s Office in Yopal, 138,547 signatures with which it is sought that the engineer Guillermo Velandia Granados, present his name to the Government of Casanare in the next elections.

A little over two months were enough for a handful of men and women, led by Guillermo Velandia himself, to walk the streets and trails of the different municipalities of Casanare, carrying the message of a real Change and collecting signatures, while another A group of collaborators carried out a prior review to rule out any characteristic that could lead to an error in the count of the Registry.

“There are more than 138,000 signatures that today are giving me the opportunity to present myself independently, without machinery and without clans. Today you are giving me more than 138 thousand signatures, which represent the clan of the people, the machines are you, the peasants, the ranchers, the youth, the farmers, the businessmen, the community, union and social leaders, the victims, the professionals, mothers who are heads of households, entrepreneurs and civil society in general”, said Velandia Granados.

This exercise had the particularity of having collected hundreds of problems at the same time, with the aim of formulating the most inclusive government plan on record in Casanare.

Source: Guillermo Velandia G.

