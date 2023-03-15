Douglas Balmore Rivera will have to serve a total of 12 years in prison, after being found guilty of sexually abusing a young woman, as was proven at the end of a trial.

The investigation by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) determined that between 2020 and 2021, the victim faced cycles of verbal and sexual violence. The last of her violent attacks was when the defendant tricked her into a motel in Ciudad Delgado, insulted her, beat her and finally abused her, for which the victim decided to report him.

The Specialized Sentencing Court for a Life Free of Violence of San Salvador resolved at the end of the public hearing – trial – to impose the prison sentence, while sanctioning Rivera with the mandatory payment of $500 as civil liability.